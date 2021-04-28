David Warner Reaches 10,000-run Mark And Records 200 Sixes In IPL In The Space Of 2 Balls

David Warner joined a group of elites on Wednesday, April 28, as he became only the fourth batsman to get past 10,000 runs in T20Is. The other batsmen who have achieved this historical landmark include the likes of Chris Gayle (13,839 runs), Kieron Pollard (10,684 runs) and Shoaib Malik (10,488 runs). Here is the David Warner record, his IPL stats and CSK vs SRH live score.

David Warner record

David Warner got past the five-figure mark during Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Warner was in fine form as he smacked a brilliant 57 runs off 55 deliveries, an innings that included two sixes and three fours. The Australian opener was eventually dismissed by a wide full-length delivery bowled by Lungi Ngidi in the eighteenth over as Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch.

Other than scoring more than 10,000 runs in T20Is, David Warner also became only the eighth batsman to score 200 or more sixes in IPL history. The SRH captain made both these staggering records in the space of just two deliveries. But this is anything but the end of David Warner record.

The SRH captain also completed his 50th half-century in the IPL and became the first player to do so. Delhi Capitals' (DC) Shikhar Dhawan is next in this star-studded list with 43 fifties while the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers are tied on 40. Moreover, David Warner became only the first SRH player to get past 4,000 IPL runs. Such a staggering record highlights exactly why the Australian opener has been the key to SRH's successes over the past few seasons.

IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH live score: Suresh Raina could become the fourth batsman to get past 500 fours in IPL

While David Warner achieved several milestones in just one match, CSK's Suresh Raina is chasing his own. Raina requires just one more four to get past 500 fours in IPL history. The Indian legend will become only the fourth batsman to get past this landmark after DC's Shikhar Dhawan, SRH's David Warner and RCB's Virat Kohli.

As a result of a brilliant knock from captain David Warner and Manish Pandey, SRH got to a total of 171/3 in their 20 overs. Pandey hit 61 runs off 46 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six. Fans can follow the match live on https://www.republicworld.com/cricket/ipl-2021/chennai-vs-hyderabad-ball-by-ball-live-score/iplt20-2021-g23.html.