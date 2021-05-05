David Warner Reminds Fans Of Viral TikTok Days With Video From Hotel Quarantine | Watch

Remember the days when former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner used to entertain followers on social media by making dance videos on Indian songs? If not, check out the latest Instagram story by the Australian batting powerhouse to reignite some of those old memories from the last lockdown. Stranded in a hotel room in India, Warner shared videos of himself watching popular Indian songs on TV, on which he once shook legs with his wife and daughters. The list includes songs such as Butta Bomma, Shaitan Ka Saala, Muqabla, and Sauda Khara Khara.

"Some of my memories here," Warner captioned the post on Instagram. Warner is currently stuck in India after the postponement of the IPL and is waiting to go back home to his family. Watch some of the videos he had posted in the past:

Warner stranded in India

Warner had come to India last month to take part in the 14th edition of the IPL. However, the BCCI on Tuesday called off the cash-rich tournament after the bio-bubble of a couple of franchises were compromised, including that of Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19. Warner's wife Candice shared an emotional post on social media moments after the news of the postponement of IPL emerged. Candice shared a picture of a heartbreaking drawing made by the couple's eldest daughter Ivy, who requested "Daddy" to come home soon, showing how much they miss him and love him. Warner reshared the post and wrote, "My gorgeous Ivy so much love @candywarner1 #family."

Warner was replaced as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a shocking decision made before the penultimate match of IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The decision came on the back of a streak of poor performances by the 2016 champions. Warner was replaced by former SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who took charge against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, which eventually turned out to be the second last match of IPL 2021 before the postponement due to COVID-19. The move had not gone down well with Warner, who was "disappointed" and "shocked" by the management's decision to replace him mid-season.

IMAGE: David Warner/Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.