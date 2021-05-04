David Warner Reveals Adorable Message Received From Daughter After IPL Suspension News

David Warner's journey in the Indian Premier League was filled with a number of ups and downs. The player failed to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad from the front and was forced to hand over the captaincy reins to Kane Williamson. The southpaw was also surprisingly benched from the team's playing eleven against the Rajasthan Royals and the star player's unceremonious exit came in as a rude shock for the franchise's fans.

With the IPL 2021 postponed, the 34-year-old is currently stranded in India as Australian players cannot travel back to their homes as the country has put a blanket ban on all passenger flights from India till May 15. The cricketer's family shared a special message for him as they await his return.

David Warner's daughter: Ivy Mae Warner's special message for her dad

While Australia's dynamic opening batter may have a reputation of being a fiery character on the field, he is known to be a family man off the cricketing field. The champion cricketer regularly gives fans a glimpse of his personal life with his social media posts. He is often seen spending quality time with his wife and three daughters while not being on the road for his cricketing commitments. Warner's family often travels with him during the Indian Premier League, however, they could not do so for the 14th season of the cash-rich league considering the coronavirus situation in India.

David Warner recently shared a family drawing made by his eldest daughter Ivy Mae. The 6-year-old drew all the five members of the Warner family and also wrote a special message for the cricketer. The star player's young daughter urged him to come back home at the earliest and also mentioned that the family was missing him.

IPL latest news: Rajeev Shukla confirms IPL suspension

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: Foreign players in IPL travel arrangements

According to PTI, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the board will find a way to send the overseas players home after the tournament was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday. Patel did not disclose details about how the players will be sent back but hinted that they are finding out ways to send them back safely. The foreign players in IPL are bound to be concerned about their travel arrangements after the IPL suspension announcement, considering the fact that a number of countries have restricted travellers from India. According to ESPNcricinfo, a number of Australian players and support staff members are expected to leave for Maldives soon.

