David Warner Shares Instagram Story After Being Removed As SRH Captain, Post Goes Viral

David Warner has had a tough time in the week gone by. He was sacked from captaincy by the Sunrisers Hyderabad management owing to poor results in the ongoing IPL 2021. He was also made to warm the bench during SRH's match against the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals. While the current New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been named Warner's successor for the remainder of the season, it was Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who made way for him in SRH's Playing XI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the explosive Australian opener has come up with a heartfelt post on social media and it has got everything to do with Hyderabad.

David Warner's heartfelt post on Instagram

Recently, the 2015 World Cup winner posted a story on his Instagram account in which he had a shared an image of the Hyderabad stadium which happens to be the home stadium of the 2016 winners, and also wrote 'We miss playing here'. The southpaw was referring to the fans and supposedly he is missing the noise as well as the electrifying atmosphere from the crowd as the tournament is being played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic.

Why was Warner excluded from SRH's Playing XI against RR?

Speaking about Warner's exclusion from Hyderabad's Playing XI against Rajasthan, Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of Cricket Tom Moody said that they had to make a tough call and in the end, somebody had to miss out, and unfortunately, it happened to be the former Australian vice-captain.

"We had to make the hard call. Somebody has to miss out and unfortunately for Davey on this occasion it's him," said Moody ahead of the RR-SRH clash.

'David Warner will not feature in today's game. The decision is purely based on team combination.'



- Tom Moody, Director of Cricket Operations, SRH#VIVOIPL #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/8sAncr0hBh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

David Warner's contributions to SRH as captain & batsman

'The Bull' is arguably the best batsman in the history of the marquee tournament. He has won the Orange Cap thrice for being the leading run-scorer in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions where he had amassed (562, 641 & 692 runs respectively).

Meanwhile, the southpaw has also made a tremendous impact as the captain of the Orange Army. Under his leadership, SRH have succeeded in making it to the playoffs since the 2016 edition on a regular basis. They won their first and only title in 2016 and followed it up with two fourth-place finishes (2017 and 2019), and a third-place finish (2020).

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.