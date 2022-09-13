Australian batter David Warner has yet again stated his intention to captain the national side despite already serving a lifetime leadership ban due to his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. After Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODIs on Sunday, the only question being asked is who will succeed the 37-year-old as Australia's next captain in 50-over cricket. Warner has emerged as one of the contenders for the position, but his lifelong leadership ban may prevent him from leading Australia.

Warner on becoming Australia's next captain

Speaking about the same, Warner told the Sydney Morning Herald that while it would be an honour for him to lead Australia, all decisions currently rest with Cricket Australia. Pat Cummins may have the first chance because he is currently the Test cricket captain, but Warner added that his phone is ready in case Cricket Australia wants to speak with him about leadership. Warner expressed hope given that the board is entirely different from the one that imposed the ban on him.

"The man next to me is the key, he [Pat Cummins] is the Test captain. I'm sure he gets the first opportunity. My phone's here [if CA wants to call for a talk about leadership]. What's done is done in the past. The good thing is there is a new board that has come along. I'm always happy to sit down and have a chat and talk about anything they need to talk about. I'm just happy, enjoying my cricket and putting my best foot forward for the team," Warner said.

"Any opportunity you get asked captain, it's a privilege. For my circumstances, that's in Cricket Australia's hands. I can only concentrate on what I have to do and that's using the bat and trying to score as many runs as I can," he added.

2018 ball-tampering scandal

Warner was sacked as Australia's vice-captain after he accepted his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering saga in South Africa. Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to alter the condition of the ball during the third day of the Cape Town Test. After the end of the day's play, Bancroft and the then Australian skipper Steve Smith admitted that they did tamper with the ball in an attempt to turn the outcome of the game in their favour.

Cricket Australia imposed a one-year ban on Warner and Smith and sacked them as vice-captain and captain of the national side. Bancroft, on the other hand, received a nine-month suspension. Both Warner and Smith were banned from taking any leadership position at any level of Australian cricket for the remaining period of their playing days.

Image: AP