David Warner Wishes fans Happy Holi, Reveals When He Will Reach India Ahead Of IPL 2021

With India winning all three formats of the England series, all eyes are now on IPL 2021. IPL 2021 is slated to take place from April 9 and the arrival of cricketers all around the world has already been started. Australian opener David Warner who also captains Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League extended his greetings on the occasion of Holi. David Warner also revealed when he will be arriving in India to participate in the IPl 2021.

David Warner to reach India ahead of IPL on April 1

Dawid Warner who often makes short videos on Indian and South Indian songs is widely followed all around the world. On the occasion of Holi, Warner took to his social media handle to wish his Indian fans Happy Holi and also cautioned them to be smart and maintain social distancing while enjoying the festival of colours. Not only this, the 34-years-old Australian opener also revealed that he will be coming to India on Thursday (April 1) to participate in the IPL 2021.

With 5,235 runs, David Warner is one of only five batsmen to aggregate over 5,000 runs in the history of the tournament (IPL). Moreover, he is the only non-Indian to do so and he has maintained a healthy average of 42.71. After having played 142 matches in the league, the SRH skipper has amassed 5254 at a phenomenal strike-rate of 141.54. The David Warner IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 12.5 crore per season.

David Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI against India and missed the final ODI, the T20Is that followed, and the first two Tests in 2020. Although he returned in their test, it was evident Warner was not 100 percent fit. In November, David Warner had revealed that it will take six to nine months more to recover from the groin injury that he sustained. This raised tension in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as he is one of the key players for the franchise. However, Warner played a match-winning knock against Tasmania but it was revealed that the Australian opener played that inning with a sore back. As Warner has announced his participation, Sunrisers Hyderabad has finally taken a sigh of relief.

(Image Credits: AP/Unsplash)