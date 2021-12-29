Australian cricketer David Warner took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of his five-year-old daughter Indi, striking a cricket ball at the batting crease of one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in history, the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG). Warner shared the video on Wednesday after the Aussies defeated England in the third Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series at MCG. “Indi having her first hit at the MCG,” Warner captioned the video, while cricket lovers were enthralled at the sight of Indi following in her footsteps and hitting the ball with a clean shot.

Watch David Warner's daughter playing at MCG

Indi having her first hit at the MCG 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/fb9eqd85u0 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

A fan mentioned that Warner’s five-year-old is already getting used to the scale and stature of historic ground. The fan further added that the lofted pull shot by Indi is just like her father. At the same time, many fans responded to the tweet with trolls for England, as the Aussies now have a 3-0 unassailable lead over them in the Ashes, while they have failed to compete against the Aussie pacers. England’s batting woes have been exposed in each of the three Tests of the coveted series so far, and their defeat by an innings and 14 runs at MCG prompted fans to heavily criticize the visitors.

Wow - just imagine playing your first games at @MCG

She is already getting used to the scale & grandeur of a historic ground during her formative years.

And her lofted pull towards leg side is powerful just like her dad.

One for the @AusWomenCricket — sudeep das (@sudeepdas46) December 29, 2021

How lucky is Indi?



How’s that day 4 pitch looking. Be able to start a new match on that fresh pitch. More runs will probably be scored by Indi than the English team. — Namder (@Namder13) December 29, 2021

Can England team hire her? — Jai³𝓓𝓮𝓬𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓼𝓞𝓯𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂𝓲𝓼𝓶 🔥 😍 (@jaiponting10) December 29, 2021

Australia pacers continue dominating English batters

Australia started the Ashes series by winning Brisbane Test at Gabba by nine wickets, the Adelaide Test at Adelaide Oval by 275 runs before going on to win by over an innings at Melbourne. The English batting unit has crossed the mark of 250 runs in total in an innings only once in the series. In the Melbourne Test, England scored 185 runs in the first innings before the Aussies scored 267 runs and went on to launch a brutal attack on the English top-order batters and reduced them to 31/4 at stumps on Day 2 of the match. Aussie debutant Scott Boland returned with an innings figure of 6/7 on Day 3 as England stumbled on the score of 68 runs with all batters back in the pavilion.

Image: Twitter-@davidWarner31