David Warner's Daughter Turns 2, SRH Star Comes Up With Adorable Birthday Wish

Australia's dynamic opening batter David Warner enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. While the player has often dazzled the audiences with his blistering knocks with the bats across formats, he has often entertained them with his antics on social media as well. The player's daughters are a regular feature on his Instagram account and he once again took to the image and video sharing platform to share a stunning post on his youngest daughter Isla Rose's second birthday.

David Warner daughter: Cricket star posts a heartfelt birthday wish for Isla Rose

The southpaw's social media accounts are filled with posts dedicated to his three daughters. The sensational batsman has often used his Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into his life apart from cricket. From morphing his face onto popular Indian movie stars to dancing to tunes of popular Hindi numbers with his family, the Australian international has wowed his followers on several occasions.

On Isla Rose's second birthday, Warner took to his Instagram account to share a collage of her pictures. While fans gave the photograph a big thumbs up, the opener also posted an adorable message along with it. The batter, in the post, mentioned how the 2-year-old gives immense joy and pleasure to their family. Watch the David Warner daughter birthday post here:

David Warner wife - Candice Warner

David Warner's wife, Candice Warner is a retired professional Ironwoman, athlete and supermodel. She has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. She also enjoys a tremendous following on social media. Presently, Candice has over 4 lakh followers on her Instagram account.

David Warner house details

The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. As per multiple reports from Australian media, the couple had purchased their Maroubra home in 2017 for $2.3 million (approx INR 16.73 crore). The former Australia vice-captain also owned a five-bedroom house in South Coogee, which he had sold for $7.05 million (approx INR 51.28 crore) according to a report from 9Now.

David Warner stats in IPL 2021

When it comes to the David Warner stats in IPL 2021, the swashbuckling batter struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit. The left-handed batsman managed to score two fifties in the IPL 2021. David Warner has not been performing up to his potential in the IPL 2021 as in six matches, he has only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28. Kane Williamson replaced him as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after six games as SRH visibly struggled to win matches on a consistent basis.

