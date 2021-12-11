David Warner's 'Pushpa' Face-swap Video Paves Way For Funny Banter With Virat Kohli

Australian cricketer, David Warner took to his official Instagram account on Saturday and posted a video featuring an edited Warner grooving to the steps of the viral south Indian song, ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ from the movie ‘Pushpa’ featuring popular actor Allu Arjun. On spotting the video, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli replied to Warner’s Instagram post asking if Warner is doing good. Replying to Kohli, the Aussie cricketer said he is a little sore but he knows Kohli’s question is about his head. Warner further added that he is never alright in his head.

Watch David Warner's Instagram post

The banter between David Warner and Virat Kohli

The Instagram post by Warner also prompted Allu Arjun to reply on it, as the popular South Indian actor said, “My Brother Warner, THAGGEDHE LE”. The music video featuring Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa has been edited and Warner’s face was put in place of the Indian actor, which was hilarious to watch. Meanwhile, the cricket fans on social media were quick to spot the funny banter between both cricketers and responded to it with varied reactions.

Allu Arjun's reply to David Warner's Instagram post

How did the fans react to the funny banter between Virat Kohli and David Warner?

A fan mentioned that both legends didn’t receive the respect they deserve from their franchises and board. Virat Kohli was recently sacked from the captaincy role of the Indian ODI team after he voluntarily stepped down as the T20I skipper of India. Meanwhile, Warner was benched by Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and was later sent to the auction pool ahead of the IPL 2022 players auction. Meanwhile, a fan also mentioned in his tweet that David Warner will always remain a Hyderabadi from his heart.

The two legends who didn't get the respect enough from their franchise and board💔 — avg test cricket elitist (@tanyamidhaa) December 11, 2021

David Warner will always be hyderabadi by heart — aarush_msdian (@ripdevcric) December 11, 2021

David Warner scored 94 runs in the first innings of the Gabba Test

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team defeated England by nine wickets, during the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series at the Gabba. Warner earlier made headlines by scoring 94 runs during the second innings of the match, as Australia posted 425 runs on the board. After scoring 147 runs in total during the first innings of the match, England scored 297 runs in the third innings as the Aussies won the match by chasing down a fourth-innings target of 20 runs. Meanwhile, the Ashes action will now shift to the Adelaide Oval stadium for the day-night fixture, with the second Test match starting from December 16.

Image: AP