David Warner's Wife Candice Sweats It Out In The Gym, Says 'this Session Is A Killer'

Australian cricketer, David Warner's wife Candice has been sweating it out in the gym lately, the pictures and videos of which are going viral on social media. Just recently, Candice's personal trainer Jono Castano shared a video of the former Ironwoman, where she can be seen pulling off ab crunches on a workout bench. In the video, Candice shows off her amazing exercising skills, dressed in a pink sports brassiere and black shorts. A few hours ago, Candice herself shared a video, where she is working out on a versa climber. She wrote, "Don’t be fooled by my smile, this session is a killer".

Candice reacts to her husband's sacking

Candice was last in the news when she reacted to her husband being sacked as IPL captain. Candice was playing golf with her mother in New South Wales when the press caught up with her and questioned about the controversy involving David Warner. Candice told a Daily Mail reporter, "we are doing fine, we are good, Thank you."

Warner was replaced as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a shocking decision made before the penultimate match of IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The decision came on the back of a streak of poor performances by the 2016 champions. Warner was replaced by former SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who took charge against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, which eventually turned out to be the second last match of IPL 2021 before the postponement due to COVID-19. The move had not gone down well with Warner, who was "disappointed" and "shocked" by the management's decision to replace him mid-season.

Warner's replacement did not bring any immediate change in fortunes for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs. Warner, who is arguably the best overseas batsman to have ever graced the Indian Premier League (IPL) will likely go under the hammer next year in the mega-auction.

(Image Credit: Canywarner/Instagram/PTI)



Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.