DC IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

The player's auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition is done and dusted and all the teams have finally locked their final squads for the next edition. Last year, Delhi Capitals (DC) surprised everyone by reaching the playoffs in their first season after they were revamped as the Capitals from the Daredevils. This year, DC has added some experience to their young side by bringing in onboard veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab and India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals. The franchise retained most of its core members. With Indian players already in their camp, the team looks solid on paper.

DC 2020 squad: Delhi go big at the auction

Ahead of the auction, Delhi Capitals released 9 players which included the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Munro and Hanuma Vihari. They also traded New Zealand pacer Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians and Mayank Markande, who was later traded off to Rajasthan Royals. In Thursday's auction, Delhi Capitals spent ₹18.5 crore from their available purse of ₹ 27.85 crore. They purchased West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetmyer for ₹7.75 crore. Other players bought by DC are Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (₹4.8 crore), wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (₹2.4 crore), England batsman Jason Roy (₹1.5 crore), allrounder Chris Woakes (₹1.5 crore), India fast bowler Mohit Sharma (₹50 lakhs), Mumbai all-rounder Tushar Deshpande (₹20 lakhs) and India all-rounder Lalit Yadav (₹20 lakhs).

DC 2020 squad

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer

