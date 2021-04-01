DC Team Preview: Rishabh Pant Likely To Change Delhi's Brand Of Cricket On Captaincy Debut

The Delhi Capitals side played exceptional cricket last to reach their maiden Indian Premier League final. They will be keen to come up with a similar performance in the upcoming edition as well as they look to fulfil their championship aspirations. The team will play under the guidance of new captain Rishabh Pant as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the competition due to a shoulder injury. Pant is known for his lion-hearted approach on the field, and the DC team could also play a similar brand of cricket under the youngster's leadership.

Delhi Capitals players start training ahead of IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals players were seen taking part in their first net session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai earlier this week. Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra were among the cricketers who were seen practicing in the nets on Tuesday. Captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting have also landed in Mumbai and are expected to join the camp soon.

Rishabh Pant captaincy

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank has gone ahead with Rishabh Pant as their new skipper. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for team India. The Rishabh Pant captaincy story this season could arguably be the most talked about even amongst other IPL teams and their fans.

IPL teams: Delhi Capitals players list for IPL 2021 season

The team management has decided to stick with most of their core players for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league and parted ways with only five members from their squad ahead of the auction. Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy are the five players DC had released earlier this year. It is worth mentioning that the franchise has also traded all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC team for IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer (ruled out), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will open their campaign on April 10 as they take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are scheduled to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule -

