DC Vs MI WPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals By 8 Wickets

Riding on Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia's brilliant innings Mumbai became the first team to record three wins in the WPL
Mumbai thrashed Delhi by eight wickets ; MI 109/2 in 15 overs
Delhi have another as Alice capsey dismisses Hayley Matthews ; MI 79/2 after 12 overs
Tara Norris removes Yastika Bhatia ; MI 65/1 after 8.5 overs
Both Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia are in complete control ; MI 59/0 in 7 overs
Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia are aiming to build a solid core
Mumbai bowlers ran a rampage as Delhi put up 105 runs on the board
Wong has her third as she sents back Radha Yadav to the pavillion ; DC102/9 in 17 overs
Wong has her second of the evening as she removes Taniya Bhatia
Hayley matthews has another as Yastika Bhatia stumps Minnu Mani ; DC 84/7 in 13.4 overs
Jess Jonassen departs as Heyley Matthews removes her ; DC 84/6 in 13.1 overs
Lanning gave a simple catch to Harmanpreet as Delhi collapsing under pressure ; DC 84/5 after 13 overs
Saika Ishaque continues his good form with the ball as her delivery dislodges the stumps of Jemimah ; DC 81/4 in 12.2 overs
Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning trying to build a solid partnership ; DC 72/3 after 11 overs
Issy Wong bowled a beauty as it invaded Marizanne Kapp's defence : DC 32/3 after 7 overs
Pooja Vastrakar removes Alice Capsey, Capitals are 24/2
After 5 overs Delhi Capitals are 23/1
Saika Isaque cleans up Shafali Verma for 2, Delhi Capitals are 8/1
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma to open for Delhi Capitals, Nat Sciver comes to bowl for Mumbai Indians
Minnu Mani has created history and has become the first player from Kerala to play in WPL
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
An 𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐃 Playing XI. 𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐃 support! 💪
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Your Tigresses for #DCvMI, Dilliwaalon 🐯🙌
Shoutout to Minnu Mani who makes her debut in DC colours!
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has won the toss against Mumbai Indians and has decided to bat first
The table toppers Mumbai Indians will take on the second placed DelHI Capitals in the top of the table encounter of the Women' s Premier League 2023
Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the top of the table clash of the Women's Premier League. Both the teams looksperfectly balanced and anyone can emerge victorious in the match.
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(wk), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Neelam Bisht, and Pooja Vastrakar.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Tara Norris, Alice Capsey, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, and Titas Sadhu.