DC Vs MI WPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals By 8 Wickets

The Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are still undefeated in the tournament till now and it is expected to be a closely-contested match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Check all the live updates and score on Republicworld.com.

Saksham nagar
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

22:21 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai have now registered three wins in a row

Riding on Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia's brilliant innings Mumbai became the first team to record three wins in the WPL

22:10 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets ; MI 109/2 in 15 overs

21:59 IST, March 9th 2023
Capsey removes Matthews; MI 79/2 after 12 overs

21:48 IST, March 9th 2023
Delhi draw first blood as Yastika departs ; MI 65/1 after 8.5 overs

21:36 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai cruising to the target ; MI 59/0 in 7 overs

21:14 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai have a solid start ; MI 9/0 after 1 over

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia are aiming to build a solid core 

20:57 IST, March 9th 2023
Delhi bowled out for a paltry 105

20:50 IST, March 9th 2023
Wong removes Radha Yadav ; DC102/9 in 17 overs

20:47 IST, March 9th 2023
Taniya Bhatia departs ; DC 99/8 in 16.2 overs

20:36 IST, March 9th 2023
Minnu Mani fails to add a single run as she returns to the pavilion ; DC 84/7 in 13.4 overs

20:30 IST, March 9th 2023
Jess Jonassen gone ; DC 84/6 in 13.1 overs

20:30 IST, March 9th 2023
Saika Ishaque is on fire ; DC 84/5 after 13 overs

20:30 IST, March 9th 2023
Saika Ishaque strikes for Delhi ; DC 81/4 in 12.2 overs

20:20 IST, March 9th 2023
Delhi trying to consolidate their position ; DC 72/3 after 11 overs

20:01 IST, March 9th 2023
Issy Wong strikes as Marizanne Kapp returns to the pavillion ; DC 32/3 after 7 overs

19:52 IST, March 9th 2023
Vastrakar removes Capsey, Capitals are 24/2

19:50 IST, March 9th 2023
5 overs gone, Capitals are 23/1

19:39 IST, March 9th 2023
Isaque cleans up Shafali for 2, DC are 8/1

19:33 IST, March 9th 2023
Lanning and Shafali to open for Capitals, Nat Sciver comes to bowl for Mumbai

19:24 IST, March 9th 2023
Minnu Mani creates history by making debut for Delhi Capitals

19:06 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai Indians Playing XI:

19:06 IST, March 9th 2023
Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

19:03 IST, March 9th 2023
Toss Update: Capitals win the toss, to bat first

17:59 IST, March 9th 2023
Where do both the team stand at the points table?

17:59 IST, March 9th 2023
What can we expect from the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash?

17:59 IST, March 9th 2023
Mumbai Indians full squad:

17:59 IST, March 9th 2023
Delhi Capitals full squad:

