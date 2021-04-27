DC Vs RCB: RCB Publicly Taunt Rishabh Pant And Co. With THIS Dangerous Virat Kohli Stat

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to face each other in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Delhi Capitals have won their last 3 matches in the IPL 2021 whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a loss from their last game. Both the teams have won a total of 4 matches while losing 1 match. A win on Tuesday will see the winner secure the 1st position on the IPL 2021 points table.

This is the first time that RCB and DC are facing each other in the IPL 2021. Ahead of Tuesday's game, the social media handle of the RCB has mentioned some notable Virat Kohli records against the Delhi Capitals in a light attempt to take a dig at Rishabh Pant and his team. We take a look at all the Virat Kohli stats against the Delhi Capitals.

IPL highest run getter against DC

The Royal Challengers, in their tweet, have mentioned that Virat Kohli has scored 897 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The stat itself has created a record of the IPL highest run getter against the Delhi Capitals. This stat is a message to the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals to brace themselves for a brilliant display by captain Virat Kohli.

The Royal Challengers also reminded the Delhi Capitals of their encounter in the 2015 IPL, asking fans whether they would see history repeat itself. The RCB bowled out the Capitals in just 18.2 overs with a mere score of 95 runs. In return, the Royal Challengers easily chased the score in just 10.3 overs with the likes of Chris Gayle (former RCB player) and Virat Kohli.

The Virat Kohli records continue

Virat Kohli has one more interesting record against DC, scoring eight 50+ scores. This stat also marks the most 50+ scores by a batsman against the opposition in the IPL. With these stats, the RCB is seeing Virat Kohli as the most favourable opponent of the Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals would look at continuing their winning streak despite the stats being unfavourable for them against Virat Kohli.

RCB vs DC live streaming

The RCB vs DC live streaming is set to take place on Tuesday, April 27 as per the IPL 2021 schedule. The DC vs RCB live telecast can be experienced on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The DC vs RCB live streaming will take place on the Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

Image Source: BCCI/PTI