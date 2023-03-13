WPL 2023 DC Vs RCB Highlights: Delhi Capitals Hand Bangalore 5th Consecutive Defeat

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Jess Jonassen gets the player of the match award for scoring 29 off 15 balls. She smashed a six and a four in the final over to help DC finish the chase.
Delhi Capitals handed RCB their 5th consecutive defeat in Match 11 of WPL 2023. Here's what the points table looks like after the match.
Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen forged a crucial partnership to help with the chase.
Delhi Capitals need 9 off the last over to win the match against RCB. They are chasing a target of 151 runs.
Delhi Capitals need 24 off 18 balls to win the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marizanne Kapp is still intact in the middle.
Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Sobhana Asha for 32 off 28 balls. DC are 109/4 in 14.3 overs.
Marizanne Kapp survived a run out in the 15th over after small hesitation in taking the single.
Preeti Bose dropped a catch of Jemimah Rodrigues in Elysse Perry's over. Jemimah was batting at 17 when Bose dropped her.
Sobhana Asha dismissed Meg Lanning for 15 off 18 balls. Delhi Capitals are 70/3 in 8.4 overs.
Preeti Bose has dismissed Alice Capsey for 38 off 24 balls. Delhi Capitals are 45/2 in 4.5 overs.
Megan Schutt has dismissed Shafali Verma for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 1/1 in 0.2 overs.
RCB have posted 150/4 in 20 overs on the back of a brilliant knock from Elysse Perry, who scored 67 off 52 balls.
Shikha Pandey has dismissed Richa Ghosh for 37 off 16 balls to take three wickets in the match. RCB are 137/4 in 18.2 overs.
Elysse Perry has scored a half-century in the match. RCB are 117/3 in 17 overs.
Tara Norris has dismissed Heather Knight for 11 off 12 balls. Shikha Pandey contributed by taking a nice catch. RCB are 63/3 in 12.4 overs.
Shikha Pandey has dismissed Sophie Devine for 21 off 19 balls. RCB 41/2 in 9 overs.
Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Shikha Pandey for 8 off 18 balls. RCB are 24/1 in 4.1 overs.
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB in Match 11 of WPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose.
Delhi Capitals XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.
Delhi Capitals have elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 11 of WPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhaa (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.