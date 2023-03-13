Last Updated:

WPL 2023 DC Vs RCB Highlights: Delhi Capitals Hand Bangalore 5th Consecutive Defeat

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 11 of WPL 2023 by 6 wickets.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
DC vs RCB

Image: BCCI

pointer
23:01 IST, March 13th 2023
Jess Jonassen gets POTM award!

Jess Jonassen gets the player of the match award for scoring 29 off 15 balls. She smashed a six and a four in the final over to help DC finish the chase. 

pointer
22:48 IST, March 13th 2023
WPL 2023: Points table

Delhi Capitals handed RCB their 5th consecutive defeat in Match 11 of WPL 2023. Here's what the points table looks like after the match.  

 

pointer
22:45 IST, March 13th 2023
DC beat RCB by 6 wickets!

Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen forged a crucial partnership to help with the chase. 

pointer
22:40 IST, March 13th 2023
Delhi need 9 off the last over!

Delhi Capitals need 9 off the last over to win the match against RCB. They are chasing a target of 151 runs. 

pointer
22:31 IST, March 13th 2023
Delhi need 24 off 18 balls to win!

Delhi Capitals need 24 off 18 balls to win the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marizanne Kapp is still intact in the middle. 

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
Rodrigues goes for 32 off 28 balls!

Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Sobhana Asha for 32 off 28 balls. DC are 109/4 in 14.3 overs. 

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
Marizanne Kapp survives a runout!

Marizanne Kapp survived a run out in the 15th over after small hesitation in taking the single. 

pointer
22:04 IST, March 13th 2023
Preeti Bose drops a catch!

Preeti Bose dropped a catch of Jemimah Rodrigues in Elysse Perry's over. Jemimah was batting at 17 when Bose dropped her. 

pointer
21:50 IST, March 13th 2023
Meg Lanning goes for 15 off 18 balls!

Sobhana Asha dismissed Meg Lanning for 15 off 18 balls. Delhi Capitals are 70/3 in 8.4 overs. 

pointer
21:30 IST, March 13th 2023
Preeti Bose dismisses Alice Capsey!

Preeti Bose has dismissed Alice Capsey for 38 off 24 balls. Delhi Capitals are 45/2 in 4.5 overs. 

pointer
21:12 IST, March 13th 2023
Shafali Verma goes for a duck!

Megan Schutt has dismissed Shafali Verma for a duck. Delhi Capitals are 1/1 in 0.2 overs. 

pointer
20:56 IST, March 13th 2023
RCB post 150/4 in 20 overs!

RCB have posted 150/4 in 20 overs on the back of a brilliant knock from Elysse Perry, who scored 67 off 52 balls. 

pointer
20:47 IST, March 13th 2023
Richa Ghosh dismissed for 37!

Shikha Pandey has dismissed Richa Ghosh for 37 off 16 balls to take three wickets in the match. RCB are 137/4 in 18.2 overs. 

pointer
20:39 IST, March 13th 2023
Perry scores a half-century!

Elysse Perry has scored a half-century in the match. RCB are 117/3 in 17 overs. 

pointer
20:19 IST, March 13th 2023
Tara Norris picks up 3rd wicket for Delhi!

Tara Norris has dismissed Heather Knight for 11 off 12 balls. Shikha Pandey contributed by taking a nice catch. RCB are 63/3 in 12.4 overs. 

pointer
20:06 IST, March 13th 2023
Pandey takes another wicket!

Shikha Pandey has dismissed Sophie Devine for 21 off 19 balls. RCB 41/2 in 9 overs. 

pointer
19:49 IST, March 13th 2023
Mandhana goes for just 8!

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Shikha Pandey for 8 off 18 balls. RCB are 24/1 in 4.1 overs. 

pointer
19:35 IST, March 13th 2023
Mandhana, Devine open batting for RCB!

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB in Match 11 of WPL 2023. 

pointer
19:29 IST, March 13th 2023
DC vs RCB: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose.

Delhi Capitals XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

pointer
19:13 IST, March 13th 2023
Delhi Capitals will bowl first!

Delhi Capitals have elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 11 of WPL 2023. 

pointer
18:31 IST, March 13th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhaa (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar.

pointer
18:28 IST, March 13th 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com