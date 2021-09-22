DC Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to face Delhi Capitals in match no. 33 of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 22. DC currently sit second in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points to their name, after winning six out of eight matches they have played. On the other hand, SRH find themselves at the bottom of the points table with only one win in seven matches. However, SRH will look to start the second leg of the tournament with a new approach, as the tournament resumes after a four-month-long break.

The last time both the teams faced each other in the current season on April 25, DC won the match in a thrilling super over. Batting first, DC set a target of 160 runs for SRH, who equalled the score in the second innings. However, in the super over of the match, SRH batsmen David Warner and skipper Kane Williamson posted seven runs on the board, which was easily triumphed by DC skipper Rishabh Pant and batsmen Shikhar Dhawan. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Player of the match for his innings of 53 runs in 39 balls, while Axar Patel starred with his effort of 2/26 during the match and by giving away only 6 runs in the super over. As DC and SRH lock horns for the second time in IPL 2021, SRH will look to turn things around for them, while DC will look to surpass Chennai Super Kings in the points table and reach the top.

DC vs SRH Head to Head records-

DC and SRH have played 19 matches against each other, out of which SRH have triumphed over DC on 11 occasions and DC have been victorious in eight matches. In the last five matches, DC have the upper hand as they have won three of the matches. While playing at the Dubai International Stadium, SRH have won two matches against DC.

DC vs SRH Dream 11 Predictions, Match no. 33 of IPL 2021-

SRH probable playing XI- David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (capt), Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

DC probable playing XI- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Top Picks -

Shikhar Dhawan- Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the IPL, with 380 runs in eight matches. He has been instrumental in DC’s phenomenal show till now, with Shreyas Iyer missing out during the first leg.

Shreyas Iyer- Shreyas Iyer is making his comeback in the tournament, after sitting out for the first leg due to his shoulder injury. The young talent is highly expected to return to his explosive scoring ways as SRH face DC.

Marcus Stoinis- The Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has a mediocre first half of the season as he scored 71 and has accounted for two wickets in eight matches. However, he has been named in the Australian team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and is expected to return to form in the IPL.

Avesh Khan- The prodigy of DC’s bowling unit, Avesh Khan has picked 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.50 in the first leg of IPL 2021. He will walk out on Wednesday, looking to continue the momentum he gained before.

Rashid Khan- The World No. 3 in ICC T20 bowlers ranking, Rashid Khan has scalped 10 wickets in seven matches till now. He will look to start the second-leg in a more fruitful way, as he plays his 70th match in the Indian Premier League.

Pitch Report and Playing Conditions-

Whichever team bats first, will look to keep wickets in hand during the powerplay as bowlers are known to receive maximum assistance from the pitch in the first six overs. However, batting becomes easier for teams as the game goes ahead. Whoever wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.

