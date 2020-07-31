DDCA Election: Ex-BCCI Acting Chief Extends Support To Rohan Jaitley

With former BCCI acting president CK Khanna extending his unconditional support to him for the post of DDCA president, Rohan Jaitley, son of former Finance Minister and DDCA president late Shri Arun Jaitley, emerges as a unanimous choice for the top post for the powerful cricket body. Khanna group which had supported Madan Lal for President's post last time had lost the election and since Madan Lal himself had met & was supporting Rohan, it was expected that the ex-BCCI chief would also throw his weight behind him.

"Yes, he is the best candidate for the post of DDCA president and we extend full support and cooperation to him," CK Khanna confirmed to Republic TV over the phone.

Earlier, former DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara had also declared open support of his powerful group to Rohan, thereby making it a "no- contest" election in favour of Rohan. He had told Republic TV:

"He has a legacy like no one in DDCA. We met him at his residence and proposed that he accept our proposal to file nomination for the post of DDCA president, which he has accepted. I think he will be elected unopposed as no one has an image like him and he can only stop the chaos and irregularities in DDCA. We are all looking forward to a unanimous choice and he has the choice. With him DDCA prestige and glory will be restored,"

Endorsing similar sentiment former DDCA director Dinesh Sharma said he along with Tihara and former DDCA president SP Bansal were backing him solidly and went to meet him at his residence and he had accepted their proposal.