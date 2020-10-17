'Always A Genius': De Villiers' Onslaught Against Rajasthan Puts Cricketing World In Awe

AB de Villiers' swashbuckling 22-ball 55 fashioned an incredible seven-wicket victory for Bangalore over Rajasthan during their IPL 2020 match on Saturday. AB de Villiers starred with the bat in the closing stages of the game and he was ably supported by Gurkeerat Mann Singh from the other end. For his run-chase heroics, the South African batting superstar was also adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match.'

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded the South African 'genius' for the wonderful chase. Furthermore, JP Duminy also hailed de Villiers for his blistering knock.

AB De Villiers - once a genius, always a genius. What a wonderful chase. IPL logo shot by him, no wonder the logo is like his pose. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/OdE4Gw9ZtG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Genius. Just say it every day. @ABdeVilliers17 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2020

Can you picture the chinnaswamy stadium right about now......... 👀👀👀 ABD ABD ABD.. mr 360 does it again. So good @ABdeVilliers17 the @IPL at its best.. — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 17, 2020

Naamumkin ko mumkin karke dikhate hai chalo @ABdeVilliers17 aaj fir haari hui match jeetate hai... #GOAT — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2020

The Bangalore batsmen overhauled Rajasthan’s 177-6 with two balls to spare. Coming in to bat at No. 4, AB de Villiers scored a sparkling 55* off just 22 balls in an enterprising innings laced with a boundary and six maximums. He struck Rajasthan’s veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat for three successive sixes in the penultimate over of the match and then struck England star Jofra Archer for another six in the final over to finish the proceedings.

Speaking about his knock, de Villiers said that he wanted to perform for the team and show the owners that he is here for a good reason.

"Extremely happy. Virat and I spoke that we string together some partnerships and then go ahead. I'm very very nervous and erratic [in chase] and I get very stressed like any player. I want to perform for the team and show the owners I'm here for a good reason. And family, fans, and also for myself. Last game I didn't perform my role as well as I should have, but this time I did. It's a cat and mouse game, I always respect the bowlers. If they bowl well to me, they'll have the upper hand. I didn't hit even one of them [sixes] off the middle. When Unadkat was bowling, I was looking leg side but to be honest I was nervous because I knew I had to hit it well. Luckily I got a few away. we've had some good games and we've had some average games as well, let's not kid ourselves. There's a reason we're not at the top of the table," said de Villiers.

