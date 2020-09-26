Dean Jones Death: Aus Legend Wins Fun Golf Game With Brett Lee In Hotel Corridor; Watch

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee shared a lovely bond with Dean Jones and has never shied away from expressing the admiration he continues to have for the late cricketer. Dean Jones, who passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, was a part of the broadcaster's team for the Dream11 IPL 2020 alongside Brett Lee. The fast bowler took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen having fun along with Dean Jones and former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris during their quarantine. Jones, who is known to be an avid follower of golf, played the sport with Brett Lee in the hallway of their hotel with Scott Styris, also watching from a distance.

Dean Jones death: Lee shares memories from Dream11 IPL 2020

Brett Lee shared one of his last memories along with the fans where the pacer showcased Dean Jones' personalised golf balls with 'Deano' marked on it. The ball also had the late Australian cricketer's Test baggy green cap's picture over it along with the number 324, which was his cap number in Tests. Dean Jones emerged as the winner in their game of golf, as the three of them were having a good time together prior to the start of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

As reported by multiple Australian media outlets, Brett Lee was shattered after getting the news of Dean Jones' passing away. The bowler had reportedly resorted to CPR for 30 minutes in an attempt to save Jones' life after he collapsed in the hotel corridor due to cardiac arrest. Lee has been praised for his efforts and is being labelled as a 'class act'.

Dean Jones, along with Brett Lee, were seen having a wonderful time in the video and looked jovial. The Australian legend passed away on September 24 in Mumbai at 59. Lee was very close to Jones and was the one who informed Jones’ family back in Australia about his death.

Tributes and messages started pouring in from all over the world as the cricket fraternity was visibly shaken due to the untimely death of one of the most cherished commentators of modern cricket. Considered to be a cricketing genius, his contribution to the sport will always be etched in the memories of fans as well as players. Dean Jones will be missed by cricket fans across the globe.

Image Source: Elton John Instagram