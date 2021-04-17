Deepak Chahar Bowls Yorker To Critic Who Urged Him Not To Play Against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings pace spearhead Deepak Chahar has revealed a message that he had received from a fan ahead of CSK's second IPL 2021 fixture against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Chahar ended up rattling Punjab's famed batting line-up with a remarkable four-wicket haul.

'After the previous game'...: Deepak Chahar

The CSK frontline pacer went on to reveal that after their previous game against Delhi Capitals where the Chennai-based franchise had suffered a seven-wicket loss, a fan had urged him on social media not to play the next game.

"I wish to share one thing. After the previous game, where I had showcased an ordinary bowling performance having conceded 35 runs from my 3-4 overs in what was a very high-scoring game, and when I went back to the room, I saw something on social media. In fact, it was a message for me and that was 'Bhai (brother) you are a very good bowler, but I request you not to play the next match", said Deepak Chahar while speaking to CSK team-mate as well as fellow pacer Shardul Thakur after the contest as both of them had a hearty laugh over it.



"The expectations are very high and in every match, you need to perform. So this one is for that person (critic). Had I not played then maybe I would not have been able to come up with this performance. It is not necessary to prove a player wrong by judging on just one performance and instead support him" he added.

In CSK's opening game against DC, Deepak Chahar went wicketless from his four overs by conceding 36 runs at an economy rate of 9. However, the medium-pacer made the ball do the talking beautifully well on Friday evening as he finished his incredible spell with figures of 4/13 from his four overs at an economy rate of 3.25 including a maiden.

'It was a very important match for us': Chahar

When Thakur had asked him about the importance of this game, Chahar went on to mention that this was a very important game for the three-time champions after having lost their very first game of the ongoing season.

"It was very important for us to win this game since we lost our first game. It was very necessary to get off to a good start and therefore, it was a very important match for us and I am happy that I could contribute as well", he said.

(Image Courtesy: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter)