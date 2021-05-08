Deepak Chahar Denies Breach In Bio-bubble Despite COVID Positive Cases In CSK Camp

Despite the COVID-19 infiltrating the bio-bubble of many franchises in the IPL 2021 including Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar has denied that there was any breach at any point in the bio-bubble created by the BCCI. On Tuesday, the decision of the BCCI to suspend IPL 2021 came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Later it was revealed that CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, CSK's right-arm medium pacer Deepak Chahar said that he has no idea what happened, but he is sure that no bio-bubble was breached. Chahar also revealed that the players were tested on a regular basis and the reports used to come negative. "Once some reports came positive, the team management told us to isolate. We had tests every day and the reports came negative, so that was a big relief. But none of the players panicked and everyone handled it well. No protocol was breached. But obviously, I don’t know what went wrong," Deepak Chahar told Sportstar.

"It is really difficult to say because all the players followed the bubble strictly. When you create a bubble from one city to another, it may be a difficult task. But I am not in a position to say, what exactly happened," Chahar further said.

Deepak Chahar also backed the BCCI to keep the IPL going when India was battling against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was challenging, but it was also important to have the IPL in these times. There was so much gloom, but at least we could entertain them for a few hours. We were playing for the public and that was the motivation," said Chahar.

Deepak Chahar was in formidable form in IPL 2021. The 28-years-old pacer was breathing fire in the tournament and had also emerged as the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL 2021. In the 7 matches played, Deepak Chahar took 8 wickets including his career-best figure of IPL - 4/13 against Punjab Kings.

Michael Hussey Tests Negative For COVID-19

CSK's batting coach and former Australian batter Mike Hussey tested negative for COVID-19. Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed Mike Hussey's health update. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were jolted after their batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 report came positive. Hussey became the fourth person from the CSK unit to test positive for the ungodly virus. Earlier, CSK team CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and their designated bus cleaner had also come under the wrath of the virus.

"Mike Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel. He tested negative before getting on an air ambulance from Delhi to Chennai (on Thursday). He is doing fine. All other overseas personnel have left, head coach Stephen Fleming will be flying out tomorrow,” team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

