Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter Bidding War For New IPL 2022 Team: Report

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The IPL governing body had invited bids to acquire the right of two new teams for the upcoming season. Now, reports claim that Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could bid for a new franchise in the league. The latest report on the Bollywood stars’ interest in the league suggests that the race to own the teams is now bigger than ever.

Earlier, the Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups were in a two-horse race to own the new IPL 2022 teams for the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament. However, the race has now widened after reports emerged that Premier League side Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family was interested in owning a team. Now, a report released by Outlook has claimed that actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now looking to bid for a new side in the tournament.

IPL 2022 new teams in high demand

Bollywood personalities being linked to the IPL is not a new sight. IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings. Moreover, coming from a family with a sports background, Deepika owning an IPL side wouldn’t be surprising. The actor’s father Prakash Padukone is a former All England badminton champion. Ranveer has also been involved with sports as he currently is the brand ambassador for both English Premier League and the world's most popular basketball league, the NBA.

Currently, the Adanis, the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, the Glazer family are all in the mix to own the new teams. Meanwhile, other market giants have also picked up bid documents like pharma companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma, a Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists. Moreover, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Power and Steel have also shown interest in owning the possible franchisee of Cuttack.

No final pins can be placed yet as the bidding process is still underway. However, reports claim that the BCCI are not keen on providing rights to an IPL 2022 side to any off-shore company. The fight for the new sides in the IPL keeps getting better and the winning bid could only increase now. According to experts, a bid anywhere between 375 to 425 million USD could land a team with a 10-year license.

Image: PTI/ Twitter