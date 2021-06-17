Deepti Sharma Becomes Part Of Remarkable Co-incidence With Nat Sciver's Wicket; Here's How

There is a significant buzz around the ongoing India vs England Women 1st Test as the Indian Women's cricket team returned to Test match cricket after an extended break of close to seven years. England won the toss at the County Ground, Bristol and elected to bat first on the surface. Both teams enthralled fans with top-notch cricket as they went all guns blazing on Day 1 on Wednesday. Indian spinner Deepti Sharma became part of a stunning co-incidence on the opening day of the contest after dismissing Nat Sciver.

Nat Sciver's wickets results in remarkable co-incidence

England Women's team's star all-rounder Nat Sciver looked comfortable at the crease against the Indian bowlers as she contributed with 42 runs from 75 deliveries. She was ultimately undone by Deepti Sharma when she was trapped on the pads in front of the stumps. The Indian team took help of the DRS to claim the crucial dismissal.

This was India's first wicket in Test match cricket involving DRS. Interestingly, the team's first DRS dismissal in One-Day-Internationals also was of Nat Sciver off Deepti Sharma's bowling. The incicnet took place in an ODI fixture between the two nations on June 24, 2017. It is a fascinating occurrence that India's first-ever dismissal with DRS in both the 50-overs as well as Test format involved Deepti Sharma and Nat Sciver.

India Women's first wicket in ODIs involving the use of the DRS was Nat Sciver, off Deepti Sharma's bowling (June 24, 2017).



India Women's first wicket in Test cricket involving the use of the DRS was Nat Sciver, off Deepti Sharma's bowling (June 16, 2021).#ENGvIND #WWC17 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) June 16, 2021

India vs England Women 1st Test update

England skipper Heather Knight was the top performer for the hosts as she slammed 95 runs before being dismissed. After stumps on Day 1, the England team have posted 269 runs on the board, but have also lost six crucial wickets. Sneh Rana proved to be the pick of the bowlers for India Women as she claimed three dismissals on the day. The second day of the game promises to be an exhilarating one as India look to bundle out their opposition early, whereas the home team will be keen to post a mammoth score in order to gain an early advantage in the only Test match of India Women's tour of England.

India vs England live streaming details

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. To catch the India vs England Women live scores, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

Image source: BCCI Women Twitter