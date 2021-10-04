Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's 'classy' Pep Talk Post-MI Win Is Unmissable; Watch

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was a happy man after his team's thrilling win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 fixture at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi had already become the second team after the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs prior to this clash but the way Rishabh Pant & Co. crossed the finish line in their run chase is what really impressed Ponting.

Coach Ponting's motivational speech after Delhi's win over Mumbai Indians pumps up Pant & Co.

"Well, they (Mumbai Indians) probably had us in a fair bit of trouble in that run chase today, but who's the one, who's the team that stood up? Us. And when we get down to the last over, and there's 6,7 or 8 runs to win, who's the pressure on? It's not on the batters, it's on the fielding team because they know we can't give up an easy single. They can't give up a two" said Ricky Ponting while speaking in a video posted by the Delhi Capitals on their official Twitter handle.

Coming back to the DC vs MI contest, the Delhi bowlers showcased an outstanding performance to restrict the title-holders to 129/8 from their 20 overs as emerging pacer Avesh Khan was once again the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15 from his 4 overs at an economy rate of 3.75.

In reply, the last edition's runners-up were struggling to get going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, former skipper Shreyas Iyer soldiered on even though he lost partners at the other end but, he found support in the middle-order batsman Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo added 39 runs for the seventh-wicket stand to help the Capitals get past the finish line by four wickets and five balls to spare.

After their final over win on Saturday, the Rishabh Pant-led side will be seen in action when they take on CSK at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. While both teams have already sealed their playoff spots, the DC vs CSK match will be a key battle to determine who grabs the 'Numero Uno' spot in the IPL 2021 points table.