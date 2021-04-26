Delhi Capitals Might Have Lost Super Over Because Of A Rule That Changed Ahead Of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals won their fourth game of the ongoing IPL 2021 edition after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the super over, which was also the first match decider of this season. However, the Capitals wouldn't have won in the first place had it not been for a rule change, which was announced before the start of the IPL 2021. Capitals won the super over with zero balls to spare as they chased down 7 runs in 6 balls off Rashid Khan's bowling. But, the initial total set by SRH batsmen David Warner and Kane Williamson was actually 8 runs, which was later decreased to 7 after the third umpire found out that Warner had run one short off the last ball.

In the first inning of the super over, Delhi Capitals went with bowler Axar Patel, who became the first Indian spinner to bowl in an IPL super over. Patel restricted SRH for just 8 runs, including a boundary hit by Williamson. But before the start of the second inning, the total was reduced by one run as the third umpire found out that Warner had run one short off Axar on the last ball. This made the target just 8 runs off 6 balls, which DC batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan reached with zero balls to spare. Had it not been for the rule change, the umpires wouldn't have noticed the short run.

The IPL governing council made a few changes for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, mostly concerning the third umpire. Ahead of the season opener, IPL announced that it will do away with the on-field umpire's soft signal for the 14th edition of the league, which has also made a significant difference in a few matches as players now get to stay on the crease after a successful review even if the on-field umpire had soft-signalled out.

DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with the help of his 51-ball 66 runs almost won the match for Sunrisers but instead ended up with yet another tie of his IPL career. The super over ended with DC winning the game and moving a ladder up on the points table to take the second position.

(Image Credit: IPL)