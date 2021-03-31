Delhi Capitals' Social Media Admin Makes Fun Of Axar Patel In Quarantine; Here's How

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick-off on April 9 and all the participating teams will take part in their respective preparatory camps ahead of the impending edition. The Delhi Capitals are set to play their initial matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The squad has already begun their training sessions in the city. India's Axar Patel is currently stationed at the team hotel and is undergoing his mandatory 7-day quarantine period. The franchise took to its social media accounts recently to make fun of the left-arm spinner.

Delhi Capitals make fun of Axar Patel on social media

Axar Patel had an impressive season with the Delhi Capitals last year where he made an impact with his tidy spells. The left-hander is also likely to play a major role in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league as well. He also seems to be in spectacular form, and the player was lauded by many for his match-winning spells against England in the India vs England four-match Test series.

Axar Patel alongside several other members of the DC squad reached the team hotel on Monday, where they remain in quarantine for a week before resuming their practice. The franchise on its social media accounts shared a video of the cricketer sleeping during the self-isolation period. The talented youngster was also seen snoring in the particular video.

Axar Patel IPL 2021

The all-rounder was picked up by the Delhi Capitals side ahead of the 2018 season of the Indian T20 carnival. The player since then has been a key part of their squad and has emerged as a vital cog for the team with his miserly bowling spells. Patel had an excellent economy rate of 6.41 in IPL 2020 and was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The Axar Patel IPL 2021 salary stands at â‚¹5 crores.

Axar Patel net worth details

According to featuredsource.com, the Axar Patel net worth amounts to up to â‚¹32.6 crores. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Gujarat Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Gujarat. Moreover, he receives a salary from the fantasy cricket app GamToss through his brand endorsement deal.

Rishabh Pant captain: DC appoint new skipper

ðŸš¨ ANNOUNCEMENT ðŸš¨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 âœ¨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence ðŸ§¢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Delhi Capitals team for IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

