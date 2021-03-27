Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Back 'Make In India' With Another Top Indian Brand As Sponsor

The fitness of all the cricketers who are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be put to test for two months and all eights teams will be ensuring that they keep their best players in shape and injury-free as they compete for a place in the finals. Recently, Delhi Capitals suffered a major setback as skipper Shreyas Iyer's injury was brought to the limelight during the India vs England 1st ODI match.

It was reported that Iyer is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months. Shreyas Iyer injury means that the Delhi Capitals are likely to play the entire IPL 2021 without their regular skipper. On Friday Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and made a major announcement regarding signing up a major fitness brand for the upcoming edition.

Delhi Capitals bring in Evolut

Delhi Capitals signed Evolut as their official fitness partner ahead of IPL 2021. Speaking about Evolut, the fitness app provides a wide array of fitness-related solutions. The app is a one-stop-shop for all fitness enthusiasts. Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter to announce the signing of the fitness brand. Players like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan amongst others can be seen in the video.

Speaking about the association, Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht said that the franchise is delighted to welcome Evolut Wellness on board as its fitness partner which will ensure that the players are at their very best while performing on the field. He further added that the importance of holistic wellness has been felt even more since the pandemic hit the world and he is confident that this will be a successful partnership for both DC and Evolut.

Apart from Evolut, the other list of sponsors associated with the franchise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative are Wrogn Active, JSW Group and APL Apollo Steel Tubes.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals team 2021, the franchise retained most of its players from last year's team and strengthened the squad by signing Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the IPL 2021 auction. Shreyas Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the league. Here's a look at the entire squad of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

