Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Subject To Funny Smith Comments After Appointing Pant As Captain

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer, the Delhi Capitals team had to take a very important call ahead of the upcoming season. The side's regular captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament, and the franchise has recently announced that India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the team in Iyer's absence. Netizens took this opportunity to make funny comments as former Australia captain Steve Smith missed out on becoming the captain of the Delhi Capitals team 2021.

Rishabh Pant captain news: DC appoint new skipper ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals enjoyed their most successful season last year as they made it to their maiden final. The team has shown massive improvement under their young captain. However, the Shreyas Iyer injury came in as a major blow for the franchise as the team management was forced to find a new man to fill Iyer's shoes.

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank have gone ahead with Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for team India. The franchise has given him the crucial responsibility of leading the side for the upcoming season. The Rishabh Pant captain announcement was made on the team's official Twitter account.

Fans make fun after Steve Smith missed out on DC captaincy

Smith , Rahane , Ashwin playing under pant ( who was a trouser until few months back ) is ridiculous...you just spoiled the team mind and are not going to win..

Shreyas Iyer injury update

As per the recent Shreyas Iyer injury update, the cricketer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain. According to a report from PTI, a source close to the BCCI said that Iyer may be out of action for a minimum of four months. As confirmed by the Delhi Capitals franchise, the player has been ruled out of IPL 2021.

We gonna miss you skip, more power to you to make a roaring comeback soon

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. Here is the complete DC schedule for IPL 2021 -

Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in?

Image source: PTI