Delhi Capitals Team 2021 To Emulate Chelsea And Real Madrid In IPL 2021; Details Revealed

Delhi Capitals have collaborated with Horizm to boost their digital revenue stream. Horizm is a company which provides real-time solutions to digital inventory management that uses AI to help rights holders better track, value and monetize their digital assets. Notably, Horizm also manages accounts of some elite football clubs in the world like Real Madrid and Chelsea FC.

Deli Capitals form one of a kind partnership with Horizm

According to the new Delhi Capitals-Horizm agreement, the franchise will use the digital platform to understand, assess and monetize their social media audience. Delhi Capitals have a massive fan following of over 11 million across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube courtesy Indian stars like R Ashwin. It is worth mentioning that during the IPL 2020, DC registered the highest number of video views (370 million) across Facebook and Instagram globally for the months of September-October.

Moreover, Delhi Capitals' digital fan base increased by 32% on Facebook, which was also the highest among all teams. The collaboration with Horizm makes Delhi the first IPL franchise to sign up with the platform, thus joining the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Caribbean Premier League, Tennis Australia and the International Hockey Federation among others.

Commenting on the association, the Director & CEO of Delhi Capitals Vinod Bisht said that at Delhi Capitals, they believe in the ‘Fans First’ policy, and digital platforms are crucial for them to engage with fans throughout the year. He added that the need for remote engagement was accentuated during the pandemic, when fans were restricted to their homes. Bisht further said that he is optimistic that the association with Horizm will empower them with tools to not only reach out to Delhi Capitals fans better, but also unlock several commercial opportunities.

The Head of Sales at Horizm, Sam Grimley also expressed his views about their partnership with the Delhi Capitals team 2021. He said that it’s a huge privilege to welcome the Delhi Capitals to the Horizm family. Calling Delhi Capitals one of the most exciting franchises in the IPL, both on and off the field, Grimley stated that they are looking forward to working with Team DC and helping maximise the returns on their growing digital footprint.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shreyas Iyer and co. to take on CSK in Mumbai

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

The Indian Summer is back



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

DC players retained

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM