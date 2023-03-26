Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final: Live Streaming, Dream11 & Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of WPL 2023. Delhi Capitals were the first side to reach the summit clash of the tournament after finishing at the top of the points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, reached the final after defeating UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match being held?

The WPL 2023 final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

The WPL 2023 final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 26.

How to watch WPL 2023 final live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India, can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be available for free with an option to choose camera angles.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeepers - Yastika Bhatia

Batters - Meg Lanning (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders - Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers - Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

Image: BCCI

