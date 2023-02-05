Delhi Court Orders Shikhar Dhawan's Estranged Wife Aesha To Not Defame Cricketer: Report

In the latest development, Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, has reportedly been ordered by the Delhi court to not post anything defamatory on social media about her husband. It is also believed that she has been ordered to not speak anything about Shikhar to the press, to her friends, or to any other person.

As per reports, Aesha, who is an Australian citizen, has also been asked to only voice her grievances to concerned authorities in India or in Australia. The reports add that this decision was arrived at by the courts after they were hearing a plea that was requested by Shikhar.

Why did Shikhar Dhawan request for a plea?

According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan requested a plea against Aesha Mukerji after he claimed that his estranged wife was threatening him of ruining his career by sharing private information. It is believed that Shikhar's advocate highlighted that Aesha had already shared alleged messages of the Team India batsman not giving her any money and that she had to borrow money from her daughter's boyfriend. The reports add that several other claims were made.

Shikhar Dhawan's stats across all formats

When it comes to cricket, Shikhar Dhawan last played an ODI for Team India in December last year against Bangladesh and since then seems to have fallen down the pecking order. Since captain Rohit Sharma has returned to form and Shubman Gill is now firing on all cylinders, it seems that Shikhar will have it all to do if he is to make his return to the national side.

Since making his international debut in 2010, Shikhar has represented Team India in 269 matches and has scored 10,867 runs across all formats. He has an overall average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 88.45. During his international career, he has smacked 24 centuries and 55 fifties, with the highest score of 190.

Amongst all the formats, the 37-year-old has represented Team India most in ODIs. He has featured in 167 matches and has scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35. He has 17 tons and 39 fifties to his name in this format, with the highest score of 143 runs.