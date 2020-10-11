Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Trent Boult Accounts For Prithvi Shaw In The Very First Over

Mumbai and Delhi cross swords in a clash of equals in their Dream11 IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Mumbai and Delhi cross swords in a clash of equals in their Dream11 IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
19:34 IST, October 11th 2020
Man in form Prithvi Shaw departs for just 4

Delhi are 4/1

19:29 IST, October 11th 2020
Milestone Alert!

 

19:25 IST, October 11th 2020
Can Delhi retain 'Numero Uno' spot?

Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway 

19:20 IST, October 11th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides

 

19:03 IST, October 11th 2020
Skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and Delhi will be batting first

The coin lands in Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer's favor and he has decided to have a bat

18:55 IST, October 11th 2020
The 'Hitman' is in the house

 

18:42 IST, October 11th 2020
Can Delhi handle Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorkers?

 

18:39 IST, October 11th 2020
Will the 'Dynamic Duo' make an impact in the middle-order once again?

 

18:32 IST, October 11th 2020
Birthday Boy Hardik Pandya gets a special birthday wish from none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar

 

18:30 IST, October 11th 2020
Harsha Bhogle is looking forward to the blockbuster clash between table-toppers Mumbai & Delhi for this reason

 

 

