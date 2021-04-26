Devdutt Padikkal Wins Special Gift From RCB After Century Vs RR, Fans Congratulate Opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal starred in his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by scoring his maiden IPL century. The Devdutt Padikkal century vs Rajasthan Royals was a stunning display of audacious stroke-play alongside some smart batting. Padikkal smashed 101 runs from 52 balls at a strike rate of 194.23, a knock that included eleven fours and six maximums.

Devdutt Padikkal century vs Rajasthan Royals earns him special gift from Mike Hesson

While Padikkal was named the 'Player of the Match' and the southpaw swept a plethora of other awards, he also earned a unique gift from the franchise. On Monday, RCB uploaded a video on Twitter where Director of Cricket Operations at RCB, Mike Hesson awarded the Myntra (RCB sponsor) Stylish Player of the Day to Padikkal. In the video, Hesson gave a unique Myntra gift hamper to Padikkal for his stunning century against RR.

Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 stats

Padikkal was rested for RCB's first game against Mumbai as he was recovering from COVID-19. However, upon returning, the left-hander has been in sensational form. The Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 stats are a testament to his great batting display. Padikkal has scored 171 runs in four games at a brilliant average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33.

RCB team 2021 face first defeat of IPL 2021

Meanwhile, RCB who won the first four matches of the IPL 2021, faced their first defeat on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings. Having won the toss, MS Dhoni decided to bat first against RCB. CSK was cruising beautifully before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the flow and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 33 off 25 balls.

Faf du Plessis continued batting in form as he smashed his second back-to-back half-century. Both Raina and du Plessis were dismissed in the same over by Harshal Patel, who broke CSK's momentum and brought RCB back into the game. But, Ravindra Jadeja's late assault propelled CSK to a massive 191/4.

In response, RCB got off to a flyer as they raced to 44/0 in just three overs. However, once Virat Kohli was dismissed for 8 on the first ball of the fourth over, RCB couldn't recover as they kept losing wickets one after another. CSK bowlers were all over RCB batsmen as MS Dhoni's men restricted Virat Kohli's side to 122/9, thus securing a comprehensive 69 run victory to go top of the table.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the RCB team 2021 will take on Punjab Kings in their next match on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS vs RCB live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Virat Kohli's men will be eager to put the loss against CSK behind and get back to winning ways.

