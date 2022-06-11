Dewald Brevis Meets His Idol AB De Villiers; Mumbai Indians React To 'million Dollar' Pic

Mumbai Indians had a forgetful IPL 2022 season with the team finishing last on the IPL points table. While big guns failed to perform, there were a few bright sparks in form of Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis who performed well in their maiden IPL campaign. Brevis had an outstanding Under 19 World Cup and ahead of the IPL season, fans hailed him as the new AB de Villiers.

Dewald Brevis meets idol AB de Villiers

The 19-year-old cricketer recently returned home following his stint with Mumbai Indians and had the opportunity to meet his cricketing idol. On Friday, June 10, Mumbai Indians' social media handle shared an image of Dewald Brevis meeting his idol AB de Villiers.

Ahead of the Under 19 World Cup, Brevis while speaking to the ICC website said that he was nervous while meeting AB de Villiers but asked for his permission to wear the number 17 jersey. The jersey number belonged to his idol when he played for South Africa.

He had said, "At first I was overwhelmed, I couldn’t get a word out. I just sat there and listened to him. As the relationship grew, it became easier to speak to him. AB was always my role model. He wore the number 17 jersey. I just looked up to that. Then I asked AB if I can carry that number 17 on my back and then he said “You’re welcome”. So it’s a big honor for me to wear that jersey,”

Dewald Brevis' IPL and U-19 performance

Dewald Brevis started the U-19 World Cup campaign with 65 runs off 99 balls against India. The youngster recorded a century against Uganda in the next match. Brevis scored 104 runs off 110 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six as South Africa ended up winning the match by 121 runs. Against Ireland, Brevis missed out on a century having scored 96 runs off 122 balls.

In South Africa’s last match of the tournament against England, Brevis smashed 97 runs off 88 balls. The young South African finished the tournament as the leading run-getter following which he earned a contract with Mumbai Indians. The youngster finished his maiden IPL campaign scoring 161 runs in total from the 7 matches he played in the tournament.