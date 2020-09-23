DHA Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Dhanbad Dynamos face Bokaro Blasters in the eighteenth match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Wednesday, September 23. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DHA vs BOK match prediction, DHA vs BOK Dream11 team, and the probable DHA vs BOK playing 11. Fans can catch the DHA vs BOK live streaming in India on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction and match preview

Both the teams are placed at the top half of the points table. While the Blasters sit right at the top with 8 points, Dynamos are right behind them with 6 points to their name. This will be the second time when the two teams clash in the Jharkhand Premier League. During their clash earlier in the competition, Blasters chased down the target of 150 by 2 wickets set by the Dynamos. The contest promises to be an exciting one as both the teams look to strive to hold on to their position at the top of the points table.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Squad for the DHA vs BOK playing 11

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team: BOK squad

Vikash Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK top picks

Y. Kumar

Vikash Singh

J. Yadav

S. Raj

DHA vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DHA vs BOK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N. Siddiqui

Batsmen: K. Deobrat, S. Setu V. Vishal

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Vishal Singh, Y. Kumar (vice-captain), S. Raj (captain)

Bowlers: J. Yadav, Ankit Raj Singh, S. Singh

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter