Dhaka T20 2021 PBCC Vs SCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club (PBCC) and Shinepukur Cricket Club (SCC) will feature in an upcoming match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League or the Dhaka T20 League. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 4 Ground, Savar on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here are the PBCC vs SCC live streaming details, how to watch the Dhaka T20 2021 live in India, the PBCC vs SCC pitch report and weather forecast.

Dhaka T20 schedule

Dhaka T20 2021: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club preview

A total of 12 teams will contest for the coveted champion in this season of the tournament. The format of the competition was changed to T20s, thus enabling the participating players to get some matches under their belt ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Prime Bank Cricket Club have had a fabulous start to their campaign this year. The team went over Gazi Group Cricketers in their opening encounter.

They restricted their opposition to 91 runs after electing to bowl first in a 12-over game. Mustafizur Rahman impressed with the ball as he picked up two important wickets in the fixture. They chased down the target with ease as veteran opener Tamim Iqbal slammed a quick-fire knock of 46 from just 22 deliveries. The side have a formidable line-up and along with talented youngsters, they also have stars from the national side who have proved their mettle in international cricket.

The Shinepukur Cricket Club, on the other hand, did not have an ideal start as they faced a 3-wicket loss against Mohammedan Sporting Club in a last-over thriller. Tanzid Hasan and Robiul Islam did manage to get impressive starts in the game, however, both of them failed to convert it into a big one. Sumon Khan bowled exceptionally well in the contest.

After having bowled his full quota of four overs, the player finished with figures of 2/27. The upcoming clash between the two promising teams is bound to entertain the cricket fans, considering the star-studded line-ups.

PBCC vs SCC live streaming and PBCC vs SCC live scores details

EuroSport will telecast the Dhaka T20 2021 live for viewers in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs SCC live streaming will be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs SCC live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket's social media accounts and official website.

PBCC vs SCC pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Savar has traditionally been a balanced one that offers assistance to both the batsmen as well as bowlers. However, bowlers have had an upper hand on the wicket in the tournament this year. The clouded weather conditions have aided the faster bowlers in the recent matches of the T20 tournament, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the upcoming fixtures as well. A low-scoring thriller is on the cards as the batters are likely to struggle on the pitch.

The upcoming contest between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club is expected to be a rain-hit one. As per AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the game and there are also chances of rain interrupting the live-action in the second innings of the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

