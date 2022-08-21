Dhanashree Verma Issues 'Real Life Updates' After Rumours Of Separation; Chahal Responds

Amid the increasing rumours of a potential separation between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-cum choreographer Dhanashree Verma, the latter has taken to social media to provide fans with some 'real life updates.' Previously, the leg-spinner had also taken to his social media account to dismiss these rumours, requesting fans not to believe in them.

Dhanashree Verma provides 'real-life updates'

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree Verma explained how she has been mostly confined to her bed due to a tear in her ACL ligament. Amid these difficult times, the dancer-cum choreographer thanked her near and dear ones, including her husband Yuzvendra Chahal, for their support.

Her statement on Instagram read, "I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends. As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing surgery if I wish to dance again in life (sic)."

Amid these difficult times, Dhanashree then explained how some people 'picked up some random news' and spread rumours about her relationship with Chahal, something that she explained was 'draining, to say the least.' She then went on to explain how such a situation has made her fearless and even more confident before ending her post by thanking people for turning her weakness into a strength. Chahal too responded to his wife Dhanashree's emotional post by commenting, "My woman."

Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses rumours of separation

Following the rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram account and posted a story that read, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone." The shocking rumours of a rift between the two emerged after Dhanashree had removed Chahal's name from her social media handles.