'Dhoni Dhoni' Echoes In Virat Kohli's Guess-who The Partner In Crime Is Picture

Cricket News

When one opens the comments section on Virat Kohli's latest post on Twitter, nothing but 'Dhoni', 'MSD', 'Thala', 'Captain Cool' is seen throughout the section

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dhoni

When one opens the comments section on Virat Kohli's latest post on Twitter, nothing but 'Dhoni', 'MSD', 'Thala', 'Captain Cool' is seen throughout the section. Virat Kohli's guess-who picture has received enormous attention from fans, especially since it included MS Dhoni. It has been close to five months since MS Dhoni was last seen in action and its not just the fans who miss the World Cup-winning captain but also his teammates from the Men in Blue. The replies to Virat Kohli's picture asking the fans to guess who his 'partner in crime' was shows the overshadowing popularity enjoyed by MS Dhoni even though he hasn't returned to action yet. 

'Dhoni Dhoni' echoes throughout Virat Kohli's post

Virat Kohli's guess who's his partner in crime

When it comes to sweating it out between the wickets and making sure the runs come from literally 'running', no one does it better than India's skipper Virat Kohli and Captain Cool MS Dhoni. As India gears up for its first-ever historic Day-Night & pink-ball Test, skipper Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with his 'partner in crime'. Sharing an old photo of himself and MS Dhoni training in the nets, Virat Kohli labelled MS Dhoni as his partner in crime and said that the duo's job was to steal doubles from the fielders in the boundary. MS Dhoni's running between the wickets is popularly compared to being lightning fast and it there is no one to vouch for it better than skipper Virat Kohli himself. Recently, Virat Kohli had sparked rumours of MS Dhoni's retirement after he paid tribute to the Captain Cool for making him run like a fitness machine.

Published:
