'Dhoni Has Many Suggestions That Help You In Your Life': Former CSK Legend On Captain Cool

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is renowned for his exceptional leadership skills, evident in his captaincy for both the national team and the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni's unique approach to handling his teammates has been a hallmark of his leadership style. He is known for fostering a sense of camaraderie within the squad and creating a jolly environment. Whether it's guiding India to World Cup glory or leading CSK to multiple IPL championships, Dhoni's leadership stands as a testament to his exceptional skill in managing and inspiring his teammates.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni recently helped CSK win its record 5th IPL title

Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL

Mohit Sharma played Chennai from 2013 to 2015

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Long-standing Record Broken By 21-year-old Gurbaz During AFG Vs PAK 2nd ODI

Mohit Sharma opens up on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Indian fast bowler Mohit Sharma has opened up about his relationship with the legendary MS Dhoni. both of them have shared the field at the international level and in the IPL while playing for CSK. Under Dhoni's captaincy, Mohit thrived, securing a spot in the Indian cricket squad and even clinching the Purple Cap for his performance with CSK in 2014.

“We don’t just speak about the game. He also has many suggestions that help you in your personal life as well. There have been many times where we have sat together after matches and you can’t talk cricket all the time. That’s when he has given me advice about how to individually evolve your personal character and that has helped me a lot," Mohit said while speaking to ‘The Indian Cricket Podcast’ on YouTube.

[Mohit Sharma celebrates his wicket with CSK teammates; Image: BCCI]

Additionally, Mohit addressed the experience of sharing the dressing room with other cricketing superstars at Chennai Super Kings. He navigated this situation by focusing on learning from these players rather than being overwhelmed. "There’s not just Mahi Bhai in CSK. There are many people who I grew up watching play cricket, like Stephen Fleming, Michael Hussey, and Dwayne Bravo. So when I entered the dressing room, I was in that phase where I didn’t know whether I should be excited or nervous. So I tried to be with those players who were playing Ranji Trophy cricket or were around my level.

Also Read: 'Keep Talking About That One MS Dhoni Six. You're Obsessed': Gambhir Lauds Yuvraj Singh

Mohit's remarkable resurgence occurred in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, following a hiatus of two seasons. He emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, claiming an impressive 27 wickets in 14 matches for defending champions Gujarat Titans. Remarkably, he also managed to dismiss MS Dhoni during the IPL final.

Image: BCCI