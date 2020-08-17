'Dhoni Has Retired And So Have I': Says Mahi's Die-hard Fan 'Chacha Chicago'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's die-hard fan from Pakistan Bashir Bozai, popularly known as 'Chacha Chicago' has said that he will no longer be travelling to watch any cricket matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after the legendary cricketer has shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The charismatic cricketer had shared a compilation of his journey so far on social media to make the announcement.

' I don’t see myself travelling': Chacha Chicago

“Dhoni has retired and so have I. I don’t see myself travelling for cricket again with him not being around. I loved him and he loved me back,” Bashir told PTI. “All great players have to call time one day but his retiring makes me sad and brings back a lot of precious memories. He deserved a grand send-off but again he is beyond that,” Chacha Chicago added. “I will go to his house in Ranchi when things get normal. That is the least I can do to wish him all the best for the future. I will also ask Ram Babu (another MS Dhoni fan)." “I would have travelled to see him in the IPL but there are travel conditions and with my heart condition, it is not safe to do so,” he added.

Know MSD's die-hard fan Chicago Chacha

Bashir is a Pakistani who is settled in the United States of America and owns a restaurant in Chicago.

The unspoken bond between Bashir and Dhoni blossomed after the 2011 World Cup semifinal between the two countries. A ticket for the arguably the biggest game of the tournament in Mohali was a precious commodity but Dhoni arranged it for the 65-year-old, enough for him to “unconditionally love” the World Cup-winning captain for life.

He says what makes his relationship special with the Dhoni is that they never interacted much during tournaments, most recently the 2019 World Cup in England, but the Indian legend was always there to help him before he could ask.

“On some occasions, I did get some time with him, but in 2019, we could not interact much. But like always, he arranged a ticket for me.

“And during the Asia Cup in 2018, he took me to his room and gave me his jersey. That was really special just like the two times when he gave me his bat.

“When he did not have the time to reach me, he sent a member of the support staff with the tickets. He did not have to do that but he did,” said an emotional Bashir.

When Dhoni silently helped Chacha

“This particular incident during the 2015 World Cup I can never forget. I was there for a game in Sydney and was sitting in the sun, it was extremely hot.

(With PTI Inputs)