Did Virat Kohli Give Indian Fans Massive Hint About Playing XI For WTC Final 2021?

India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final and there has been a lot of talk regarding the right combination of bowlers for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final clash. The fast bowling arsenal of the Indian team presents several formidable options and fans would be eager to see whether Mohammed Siraj will be able to find a place in the playing XI. It is expected that captain Virat Kohli will go with the combination of 3 seamers and 2 spinners and fans would be eager to know the playing XI combination for the WTC Final.

Did Virat Kohli reveal his favourite choice of fast bowlers?

Ahead of the WTC Final, Virat Kohli may have given a hint about the playing XI combination of the seamers from the India squad for the WTC Final. Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring the fast bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma, however, it is the caption of the post that caught everyone’s attention. The Indian captain praised the two bowlers through his caption while writing that the two fast bowlers were dominating every day.

Will Mohammed Siraj get a place in the playing XI?

The caption can be considered as a hint by Virat Kohli which might suggest that Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj will be included in the playing XI of the Indian team. Cricket enthusiastsm on the other handm are expecting Virat Kohli to go with the fast bowling combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma followed by the spin combination of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, considering the past performances of Mohammed Siraj, he is also being considered as a favourite pick for the WTC Final.

India and New Zealand geared up for the WTC Final

The New Zealand cricket team concluded the England vs New Zealand Test series by registering a 1-0 win after defeating England in the 2nd Test match. The recent series win has helped New Zealand to claim the number 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings which was previously held by the Indian team. The New Zealand team would play the WTC Final with high morale after their series win against England. On the other hand, the Indian team is also geared up for the final clash through the intra-squad matches at Southampton.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Image Source: PTI