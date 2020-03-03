Dilip Vengsarkar Lays Blame On Sourav Ganguly And Rahul Dravid For NZ Tests Defeat

Former Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar minced no words when talking about the Indian team's shocking defeat in New Zealand. The Indian team visited New Zealand at the end of January and established dominance in the T20I format where they won all the five scheduled matches of the shortest format. Proceeding to the longer formats, India were handed a surprising defeat when the hosts won all three ODIs in the series. The biggest plundering came in the Test series where New Zealand won both Tests with much ease and left the Indian batsman with a lot of puzzling questions.

Speaking to a prominent Indian newspaper, former Team India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar expressed that the answers for Team India's failure in New Zealand lies with the management of the team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Cricket Association (NCA). Dilip Vengasarkar felt that the losses that the senior team has faced in New Zealand should not be overlooked due to the focus shifting towards the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Talking about the Indian batting, Dilip Vengsarkar did not feel that India lacked a punch in its bowling attack but a definite lack of form in the batting lineup was evident. The Indian batting great felt that the lineup was over-reliant on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the rest of the team lacked a sense of identity and purpose. Vengsarkar proceeded to reflect on how he feels that the current Indian line-up is far too volatile for any confidence to set into the minds of batsmen other than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Vengsarkar also critiqued the India A system for its ineffectiveness and how the India A tour of New Zealand had bad timing. Just when India began to tour New Zealand, the young India A side also toured New Zealand and played a few games to test India's bench strength. India lost the first New Zealand Test by 10 wickets and the second one by 7 wickets. India will now host South Africa for three ODIs in March before IPL 2020 begins on March 29.

