Dinesh Karthik Backs Nasser Hussain Over Virat Kohli In HUGE Cricketing Debate; Here’s How

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently stated that the umpire's call has been creating a lot of confusion on the field. He added that the lawmakers need to look at it so that it does not leave a grey area when a big tournament is being played. Kohli said that from a basic cricketing common sense, there should not be debates over how much of a ball is hitting or clipping the stumps and a simpler approach of it either being out or not out needed to be put in place.

Nasser Hussain emphasises the importance of umpire’s call, backed by Dinesh Karthik

Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently contradicted Virat Kohli’s views over the umpire’s call. The cricketer-turned-commentator, during his analysis for Sky Sports Cricket, explained why the game needs to have the umpire’s call in DRS. Remarkably, Hussain received the backing of none other than veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik.

On Friday, March 26, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and responded to Sky Sports Cricket’s post regarding Nasser Hussain’s views. Karthik praised the former England captain, describing his analysis of the DRS as “brilliant”. Here is a look at Karthik backing Hussain over the DRS umpire’s call controversy.

Kohli vs Kumble: Former spinner likely to go against Indian captain

The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has also downplayed Virat Kohli's views and recommended that the umpire's call element of the DRS should stay. The suggestion will be proposed at ICC's chief executive committee meeting, which is scheduled for a virtual meet in the coming week. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, during ICC's last meeting, the committee members felt that the concept of the umpire's call needed to be explained better to all stakeholders of the game, including players and fans.

India vs England highlights of second ODI

India slammed 336-6 from their 50 overs on the back of Virat Kohli’s 66, Rishabh Pant’s 77 and KL Rahul’s 108. Hardik Pandya provided some late acceleration with his 16-ball 35 in the death overs. Remarkably, the visitors overhauled the monumental total with ease.

It took England 43.3 overs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 in Pune. Jonny Bairstow dazzled with the bat, scoring 124 runs from just 112 balls. Ben Stokes slammed a 52-ball 99. Later, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone finished the demolition job.

India vs England highlights, watch video of second ODI

Image source: BCCI Twitter and PTI