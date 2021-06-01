Dinesh Karthik Birthday: Mindboggling Lifetime Earnings Of KKR Star From The IPL Revealed

Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 36th birthday on June 1, 2021, and on account of the Dinesh Karthik birthday, fans have started pouring their wishes on social media. The 36-year-old cricketer made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004 and since then he has been sailing strong in the cricketing circuit. Making his debut in the Indian Premier League in the year 2008, the wicketkeeper-batsman has earned a massive amount of money throughout the years.

Dinesh Karthik IPL salary to date

Dinesh Karthik made his debut in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals team (earlier known as Delhi Daredevils) in the year 2008. The wicketkeeper-batsman was purchased for a price of INR 2.1 crore and he remained with the Delhi Capitals for the same price till the year 2010. After 2010, Karthik became a part of various teams like the Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions before finding a stable place in the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Dinesh Karthik received his highest ever price of 12.5 crore in the IPL after he was again purchased by the Delhi Capitals team in the year 2014. Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders purchased the wicketkeeper-batsman in the year 2018 for a massive price of 7.4 crore. He has been retained by the KKR team ever since and the Dinesh Karthik IPL salary remains at 7.4 crores. According to InsideSport, Dinesh Karthik has earned a total amount of INR 75.9 crore from his entire career in the Indian Premier League since beginning in the year 2008.

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Dinesh Karthik net worth is estimated to be around USD 11 million (approx. INR 80 crore). The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises his total earnings from the Indian Premier League and from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. His earnings also comprise a part of his salary as a domestic cricket player for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Dinesh Karthik house in Tamil Nadu

The Dinesh Karthik house is a luxurious designer house in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he lives with his wife. In August 2015, Dinesh Karthik married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal who also belongs from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria. He is also known to have the ownership of multiple real estate properties across the country.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season

The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders has been disappointing as the team has lost 5 out of its 7 matches so far. In the IPL 2021 season, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 123 runs from 7 matches while maintaining a decent average of 30.75. Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team would be looking to make a comeback in Phase 2 of the IPL 2021.

