Dinesh Karthik Makes Fun Of Kedar Jadhav's Bollywood Connections In Funny Banter

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently took to his social media account to give fans a glimpse of his new look. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain was seen sporting a fresh cut and had even shared a video from a Serbian saloon. While the Dinesh Karthik Instagram followers gave his look a big thumbs up, it was the fun banter between the glovesman and fellow cricketer Kedar Jadhav that stole the show.

Kedar Jadhav wants Dinesh Karthik to try in movies

A number of cricketing stars have upped their social media game in recent times as they have used the platforms to stay connected to their fanbase. Dinesh Karthik also has been fairly active on the image and video sharing platform Instagram and has often wowed his fans with his posts. The player recently shared pictures of his new look where he was seen rocking a new high-fade hairstyle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Kedar Jadhav in his comment suggested that the wicketkeeper should try his luck in movies. Furthermore, he also revealed that he is aware of Karthik's talent and indicated it they would suit the Bollywood industry. The KKR star responded with a funny remark of his own to leave fans in splits. The 36-year-old urged Jadhav to use his connections in the film industry to help him fetch a role. Here is the latest Dinesh Karthik Instagram post -

India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav miss the bus

The Indian cricket team is slated to play six limited-overs fixtures during their tour to Sri Lanka in July. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the UK for the impending World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England Test series, the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour featured a number of new names alongside the country's white-ball specialists. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

Seasoned campaigners Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav were overlooked in the favour of new names as the selectors named as many as six uncapped players for the India vs Sri Lanka series. The two however still have a chance to redeem themselves with a spirited performance when the Indian Premier League resumes in September as they look to get back in the reckoning of national selectors. Here we take a look at how the two cricketers fared in the first leg of the cash-rich league this year.

Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL 2021

The experienced player is an integral part of the KKR side in IPL 2021. In spite of the cricketer relinquishing the team's captaincy mid-season last year, he still remains to be a part of their think tank as Eoin Morgan's deputy. Karthik amassed 123 runs in the 7 matches he played in the latest edition of the T20 competition at a decent strike rate of 138.20. Talking about the Dinesh Karthik stats in IPL, he has featured in 203 games in his career so far, in which he has scored a total of 3946 runs with 19 half-centuries. He has a significant chance of becoming the 11th player to cross the 4000-run mark in the tournament when the competition resumes in the UAE in September.

Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 journey

After an underwhelming season with the Chennai Super Kings, the Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 career got a new lease of life as he was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore in the auction earlier this year. However, the player failed to make the most of the opportunities as he could only manage to score 40 runs from 4 games at an ordinary strike rate of 125.00. The 36-year-old will look to stage a turnaround during the second leg of the league.

Image source: Kedar Jadhav / Dinesh Karthik / Instagram