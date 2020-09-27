IPL 2020: Kolkata Skipper Dinesh Karthik Says He Will Have To Up His Game With The Bat

After registering a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that he needs to up his game and get a few runs for his side. Karthik came out to bat at the number four position for the second time in a row, but his stay at the crease did not last long as he was sent back after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan. DK failed to trouble the scorers in Saturday's contest.

'One duck doesn't make you a bad player': Dinesh Karthik

"One duck doesn't make you a bad player. I think McCullum is very clear that the best batters bat at the top of the order, I just need to get some runs. I need to probably up my game and get a few runs," Dinesh Karthik told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the match against the 'Orange Army'.

Kolkata restrict Hyderabad

Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and quickly decided to have a bat.

Kolkata put on a completely dominating performance with the ball as they restricted Hyderabad for 142 of the first 20 overs. While Cummins got rid of in-form Bairstow early in the innings, skipper David Warner kept going and looked dangerous. Young spinner Varun Chakravarthy then baffled the Hyderabad skipper with a dream delivery. Then Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha continued to build the innings for the Orange Army.

However, with the boundaries drying up and innings end approaching Manish Pandey attempted to big and was eventually caught and bowled by Andre Russell. Pandey top-scored for Hyderabad as he brought up his half-century before getting dismissed.

Gill-Morgan take Kolkata across the line

Chasing a modest total of 143, the two-time winners were in a spot of bother as they lost early wickets. Danger slogger Sunil Narine was dismissed in the second over by Khaleel Ahmed while Nitesh Rana was also sent back after a short cameo. Skipper Dinesh Karthik then took the onus upon himself, but his stay at the crease was short-lived courtesy of Rashid Khan's brilliant delivery to trap him plumb. It was then Gill & Morgan who anchored the entire innings stitching a partnership of 92 runs for the fourth wicket and ensuring that there were no further hiccups as the Dinesh Karthik-led side got past the finish line by seven wickets and exactly two overs to spare.

READ: IPL 2020: 'Magnificent To Watch', Eoin Morgan Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill's Stellar Knock

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: PTI)



