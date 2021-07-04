Dinesh Karthik Tenders Apology For His Sexist Remark: 'Definitely Not Right Thing To Say'

Team India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for his commentary duties, faced the wrath of social media over his 'sexist' remark during the England vs Sri Lanka match on Friday. Now, Dinesh Karthik has apologised for his 'sexist' comments and said that it will never happen again. Dinesh Karthik while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka made a controversial comment involving cricket bats.

Dinesh Karthik's apology for his sexist remark

Now, Dinesh Karthik during England vs Sri Lanka third ODI on Sunday apologised for his previous remarks. The 36-year-old veteran wicket-keeper during the commentary said, "I want to apologise for what happened last game. It’s not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It’s definitely not the right thing to say. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn’t happen again."

Dinesh Karthik's 'sexist' remark

Dinesh Karthikduring the England vs Sri Lanka third ODI had said, "Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better." Following this, Karthik had to face criticism on social media.

Dinesh Karthik motivates Team India after WTC loss

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had come forward and lauded Team India despite finishing as the runners-up in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand on Wednesday at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dinesh Karthik wrote that it was a contest worthy to be called a 'Final' and then added that the pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game, and eventually, it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 Test side. Furthermore, 'DK' concluded by saying that he is proud of Team India and will always continue to be so.

A contest worthy to be called a Final.

The pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game but it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 test side.

Congratulations to the @blackcaps!



Well played #TeamIndia, proud today and always! @bcci#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

