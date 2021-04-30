Dinesh Karthik's Moment Of Anger Has Shikhar Dhawan Down On His Knees During DC-KKR Clash

Thursday's IPL 2021 league match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders featured many standout moments that included Delhi bowlers' putting up a good show, Andre Russell's exploits with the bat, and youngster Prithvi Shaw's power-packed performance that took DC over the line.

However, there was yet another standout moment on the field that featured two veterans of their respective sides—Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan.

Dinesh Karthik-Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious on-field banter

It so happened that during DC's run chase, wicket-keeper Karthik was seen angrily pointing out at Dhawan after a stumping chance. In fact, the stumping was never on as the southpaw was already standing in his crease even when the stumper had whipped off the bails and once DK reacted angrily (hilariously), 'Gabbar' dropped down on his knees and apologised as Dinesh Karthik seemed to be angry before breaking into a smile. Even the square-leg umpire can be seen having a hearty laugh over it as well.

The video was posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

Even the passionate cricket fans had a gala time after watching this entertainer. Here are some of the reactions.

DC register their fifth win of IPL 2021

The two-time winners were restricted to 154/6 from their 20 overs after vital knocks from opener Shubman Gill (43), and, middle-order batsman Andre Russell (45*) who resurrected KKR's innings as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, the Capitals meant business right from the word 'Go' as Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 132 runs for the opening stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession and even though Delhi lost three wickets, it was too late for KKR as Marcus Stoinis helped the last edition's finalists get past the finish line with 21 balls to spare as DC registered their fifth win of this season.

Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 41-ball 82 that included 11 boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 200.

