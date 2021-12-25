'Doing Things In My Own Way': Rahul Dravid Opens Up On His Stint As Team India Head Coach

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is now the Indian team's head coach, spoke about his first months in charge. Dravid told bcci.tv that he spent the initial part of his coaching career just observing things and not trying to change too much right away. Dravid explained that he was going about things his own way and integrating the rest of the support crew. The former Indian captain revealed that he spent the first few days of his coaching career simply getting to know the players and analysing them, which is an important part of his job.

"Just getting to know the boys and studying them upfront. The initial part of my coaching was observing how things are going and seeing what they are doing and yet not necessarily coming in and trying to change too much straight away but just doing things in my own way and sort of getting the rest of the support staff, who are also new, getting them integrated, getting them to understand how the boys function in this environment," Dravid said in his interview with the BCCI.

Following Team India's dismal performance at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Dravid took over as head coach from Ravi Shastri. After the World Cup, Dravid's first series as India's full-time head coach was against a touring New Zealand side. India whitewashed New Zealand in the shorter format before routing them in the two-match Test series that followed. India won the bilateral series 4-0 consisting of three T20Is and two Test matches.

India's tour of South Africa

India and South Africa are slated to play a three-match Test series, beginning December 26. The first match of the series will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by two matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively. India have not won a single Test series in South Africa since the two countries began playing bilaterals in 1992. The new-look India side under the guidance of Rahul Dravid will look to amend the long-standing record when they take the field against the Proteas on Sunday.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa's squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, LungiNgidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

