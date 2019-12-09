DES Vs FLY Dream11 Qatar T10 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fourth match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Desert Riders and Flying Oryx. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 9 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥

Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M — Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019

DES vs FLY Match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of the Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on Saturday, December 7. Flying Oryx won that contest by 9 wickets and with 2.2 overs to spare. Desert Riders also won their opening game, defeating the Swift Gallopers by 7 wickets.

DES vs FLY Squads

DES Squad: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Malindu Liyanage (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Mujeeb Khan, Ajay Lalcheta, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mirza Baig, Shahadat Hossain, Khurram Manzoor, Javed Ahmadi, Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Amjad Gul

FLY Squad: Assad Borham (wk), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat (c), Harmandeep Singh, Asif Raja, Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Naveed Malik, Andre Fletcher, Aftab Alam, Krishmar Santokie, Sompal Kami, Kennar Lewis, Asif Raza, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Bilal Butt

DES vs FLY Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Assad Borham

All-rounder – Mohammad Hafeez (C), Sohail Tanvir

Batsmen – Hussain Talat (VC), Valeed Veetil, Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer

Bowlers – Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Awais Malik, Naveed Malik

Desert Riders start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

